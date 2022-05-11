BEAVER DAM – Evacuations are taking place in Dodge County after a semi hauling ethanol in a tank trailer overturned along Hemlock Road in the Town of Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the tanker was traveling along Hemlock road between Highway 151 and County Road A when it went off the road, into a ditch, hit a culvert and overturned.

The driver was uninjured in the crash, but ethanol did spill out of the tanker.

“Crews are on scene and working to contain the spill from the trailer and an evacuation will be coming for the containment and clean-up operations,” Sheriff Dale Schmidt wrote in a press release.

“Power will also be turned off to the area residences when the extrication of the remaining product in the trailer is to commence.”

Residents in the area will not be allowed back in the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a breaking news story. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.