It was pouring rain outside American Family Field, and baseballs were falling like rain over the fence for the Crew.

Eric Lauer struck out 11, Christian Yellich and Hunter Renfroe, and Rowdy Tellez had homers, and the Brewers took it to the Chicago Cubs 9-1 Saturday night.

Lauer got the win with 7 innings pitched, along with 1 earned run, Lauer now has back to back games with more than 10 strikeouts, after striking out 13 in his last outing against Philladelphia.

He was raining in the strikes.

Tellez had 3 RBI’s, Yellich and Renfroe with 2 each for the Brewers.

Milwaukee will look to sweep the Cubs Sunday. First pitch is at 1:10.