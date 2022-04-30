Severe weather moved across our listening area Saturday.

The National Weather Service from Milwaukee/Sullivan initially announced a tornado watch for Walworth and Jefferson counties at 1:45 yesterday afternoon. Then at about 6:00 pm a tornado warning for Walworth county was put in effect after conditions became possible for a tornado as a system moved across the county. Reports of penny size hail were in the area.

The National Weather Service canceled the warning at 6:30, but a tornado watch continued for Jefferson and Walworth counties until 8pm, when the watch was allowed to expire.

Winds were estimated around 55 miles an hour in the storm, along with heavy rain.

From there the system moved towards Milwaukee and moved through the city. In Milwaukee, 2 lanes were closed on 41/45 southbound for an hour Saturday evening due to water on the roadway, and the rain make travel difficult. But beautiful skies were reported after.