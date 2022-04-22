The Brewers start a weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Due to the Bucks/Bulls game, the Brewers Radio Network will be broadcast on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee beginning at 5:35p. First pitch is 6:05p. Fans who live in southeast Wisconsin can also stream the game here.

The Bucks and Bulls play Game 3 of their best-of-seven playoff series Friday night in Chicago. The series is tied 1-1. Tip off is 7:30pm, WTMJ Radio’s coverage begins at 6p with Bucks Shootaround. NBA rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game on-line.