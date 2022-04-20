MILWAUKEE – More than 400 high school and middle school students were in Milwaukee on Wednesday for the 2022 Wisconsin Dairyland programming competition.

Dr. Dennis Brylow is a professor and Vice Chair for the Department of Computer Science at Marquette University. He says the competition used to be much smaller.

“When this started ten years ago, we had about 30 students participate. Over the years we’ve steadily grown to the point where we now we have more than 400 registered for this year,” Dr. Brylow said.

He thinks the event will keep getting bigger as the demand for computer science in the workforce increases.

“We’ve seen a phenomenal growth in the number of high schools offering computer science and interested in providing this kind of experience for their students,” Dr. Brylow said.

“I think the growth matches a growing recognition that this is a really important field of study for students to be thinking about. Even if they aren’t going to go into a career in building software, they’re probably going to be interacting with computer systems in whatever they do. And so I think it reflects that acknowledgement of what working in the 21st century is going to look like.”

