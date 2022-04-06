Crapshoot.

That’s the best way to describe the Eastern Conference standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers are sitting in a 3-way tie for 2nd.

The Cavs, Nets, Hawks, and Hornets are all within 2 and a half games of each other, all destined for what should be a wild play-in tournament.

In short, it’s a hodge podge.

With 3 regular season games to play, the Bucks could literally end of playing any one of the first 10 teams in the first round.

So how should the Bucks handle this situation?

Just win.

Control what you can control.

Let the dice fall where they may.

Giannis has said time after time during his career that seeding doesn’t matter.

This year in particular, he’s really right.

