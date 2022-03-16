WAUKESHA COUNTY- A motorcycle accident forcing a massive highway closure through the Zoo Interchange Wednesday night.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office closing all westbound lanes of I-94 at Elm Grove Road. Zoo Interchange on-ramps from NB 894 and SB 45 were also affected.

Details regarding the accident were scarce but the Sheriff’s Office says serious injuries were sustained.

You can view up to the minute traffic updates here. You can also find the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s traffic maps here.