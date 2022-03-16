The NFL league year is officially underway and so is player movement.

Three years ago, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst made a splash signing linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith, offensive lineman Billy Turner and safety Adrian Amos.

In the blink of an eye, the Packers defense was transformed, and the offensive line strengthened. Each of the four players named became starters.

Packers fans hoping for a day one, or week one splash this year…don’t hold your breath.

As free agent dollars are thrown around over the next several days, the Packers work is largely complete. This off-season is less about adding from the outside, and more about prioritizing contracts to be tendered and restructured to become salary cap compliant.

For some Packers fans, it will be a boring off-season. To me, the Packers approach is correct…provided they strike a deal with Davante Adams.

