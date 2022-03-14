City officials gathered at North Division High School Monday night for the cities first in-person COVID-19 briefing since the pandemic started two years ago.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson was joined by Public Health Commissioner Kirstin Johnson as well as Medical College of Wisconsin’s Dr. Ben Weston to brief the community on the latest COVID-19 news.

“To date the Milwaukee Health Department has administered over 460,000 COVID-19 tests,” Said Health Commissioner Johnson “Through mass vaccination clinics, mobile vaccination sites, and at home vaccination appointments, the Milwaukee Health Department has administered over 232,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,”

According to health officials the county has shown improvement in decreasing the COVID-19 burden and gaining metrics support the conclusion of Milwaukee’s mask mandate. As of Monday, the county remains in the moderate transmission category per 100,000, according to Mayor Johnson.

Health officials continue to implore the best way to mitigate the COVID-19 burden in the future is to continue to promote vaccinations and proper COVID-19 protocols in public buildings.