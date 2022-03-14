How much would you pay to experience a little March Madness in Milwaukee?

“Right now seats in the lower level, for that evening session [Badgers vs Colgate], seats are starting right around $325,” said Ticket King partner James Bryce Jr.

The highest price tag for a pair of tickets at Friday evening’s event on Ticket King is just a little more than a thousand dollars. Bryce Jr says having a local team in the tournament affects the price of admission.

“It keeps the tournament from really heading south, you know if you get one of those session where you don’t get a lot of local support it can go sideways pretty quick,” said Bryce Jr.

This is the first time Fiserv Forum has hosted one of the opening rounds of March Madness. Fiserv will host Yale, Purdue, Virgina Tech, Texas, Iowa St, LSU, Colgate and Wisconsin this weekend.