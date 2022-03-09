As the Director of Compassion at the Ridge Community Church in Greenfield, Kelly Eger knew she had to do something to help Ukraine.

“It all started with a conversation with Yulia who attends The Ridge, and she’s from Ukraine, and as I was talking with her I said ‘if we could do something, what is that something?’ and I clearly remember, she said ‘act,'” she said.

With the help of the congregation, and by connecting to a church in Moldova, The Ridge is hosting a drive starting Wednesday, March 9 for tangible resources which will be given to refugees who are Ukraine. Accepted donations are ranging from medical and hygiene kits to clothing and food.

The drive runs through March 20th.

The Ridge is working with the New Hope Eurasia Church in Moldova, where pastor Oleg and his wife Marina are personally driving the supplies in a bus to refugee sites, then driving the empty bus to Ukraine where they pick up more refugees and bring them back to Moldova.

If community members can not donate tangible items, Eger urges people to consider directly donating to the New Hope Eurasia Church who they are working with for the drive. Community members can also volunteer their time at The Ridge and help organize and sort the donations.

If you’re looking for more information on the supply drive, plus drop-off hours, an item wish list and more, click here.