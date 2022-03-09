WEST ALLIS- The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of directors today naming Shari Black as the person who’ll lead the State Fair into the future.

Black was named the interim director of State Fair Park in October of 2021 following the retirement of Kathleen O’Leary.

Black has been with the State Fair since 2016. She began her career as the Event Services Director and in 2019 assumed the role of Chief Programming Officer.

“Shari is a strong leader who has the skills and abilities necessary to continue the success of Wisconsin State Fair Park,” said John Yingling, Chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors. “She brings extensive experience in operations, fair programming, budgeting, board governance, and relationship management to this role, and is well respected within the organization and the fair industry. The board looks forward to working with her well into the future.”

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 4th- August 14th.