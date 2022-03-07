WASHINGTON DC- The political fight over the next decade of voting boundaries in Wisconsin could come to an end by Friday, or it could end up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The State Supreme Court made the decision last week to select a voting map drawn up by Governor Tony Evers, putting to rest a debate that has raged on since last year. Less than 24-hours after justices made voted 4-3 in favor of adopting Gov Evers’ maps, the decision was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The new maps still give Republicans an edge in most Assembly and Senate districts, though it does decrease the majority in most. Republicans are basing their appeal on the way the Governor’s map affects Milwaukee’s black neighborhoods.

In a filing Monday afternoon, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett requested a response to the legislature’s appeal be done by Friday, March 11th at 5pm.

If the court decides not to hear the appeal, the new maps will go into effect immediately. If the court decides to take the case up, the new maps will be in limbo until a ruling is made.

The next statewide election will be the August 9th primary. The midterm election will be on November 8th.