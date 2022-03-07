MILWAUKEE- An investigation into voter fraud allegations in Racine County will not lead to criminal charges being filed against two members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

In a letter to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said his office had no intention of charging WEC commissioners Ann Jacobs and Mark Thomsen for their actions in overseeing the 2020 Presidential election.

“Upon a review of the facts and law, it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed,” Chisholm’s letter read. “At this time, this office has no basis to issue criminal charges in this matter.”

Last year, nearly a year after the 2020 election was certified, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Lieutenant Michael Luell, held a press conference detailing evidence, they said, that proved misconduct associated with voting at the Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.

The Racine County District Attorney last month said they were also not going to press charges. DA Patricia Hanson said state law prohibited her office from doing so because none of the commissioners live in Racine County.

Last week former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman presented the findings of a months-long investigation into the election. During his presentation Gableman suggested decertifying the election results & disbanding the WEC.