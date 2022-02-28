By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The report of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin won by President Joe Biden will be publicly released this week. A spokesman for lead investigator Michael Gableman said Monday that the report was being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday before being made public. Gableman is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee, a panel that has recently hosted several election conspiracy theorists. Gableman’s investigation has received bipartisan criticism as a political stunt designed to appease former President Donald Trump and those who believe that the election was stolen from him.

