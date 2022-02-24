Despite an overnight Russian invasion of Ukraine, markets in the United States closed up Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to close up 92 points, the S&P 500 index finished up 63 points, and the Nasdaq closed up over 400 points.

This morning’s opening of trading saw the DJIA drop 800 points, likely in response to overnight strikes in the country of Ukraine.

Tom Nuemann, an investment expert at Drake & Associates, discussed today’s roller coaster on Wall St. on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. Listen to the conversation above.