Russia launches an attack on Ukraine today and the U.S. is on high alert when it comes to cyber warfare, not only on key infrastructure in the country but also misinformation on the web.

U.S. Army Cyber Operations Officer and intelligence professional Dave Schroeder says Russia has far-reaching offensive cyber warfare capability that they’ve been developing for many years; it’s not just key infrastructure that Russia will be targeting.

“We do see the results of that with things like the Colonial pipeline attack and also with more subtle attacks in the disinformation and propaganda space on social media, private chat rooms, private groups on social media, encrypted chat apps. They have a very extensive presence that is designed to push Russian narratives to their target audiences,” said Schroeder.

