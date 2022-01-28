KENOSHA – The gun that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three protesters during demonstrations in Kenosha in August of 2020 will be destroyed.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, most likely in April. The destruction of the gun is also said to be recorded. Kenosha County judge, Bruce Schroeder, who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement.

Rittenhouse’s attorney had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return Rittenhouse’s rifle, his ammunition, his face mask and other clothing he was wearing the night of the shooting to him. A spokesman for Rittenhouse said last week that Rittenhouse, who is now 19, wanted to destroy the rifle and his clothing from the night of the shooting so nothing could be used as a political trophy. Binger says the rest of his belongings have already been returned to him.

You can view the full hearing below, courtesy of our news partners at TMJ4.