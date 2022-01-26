MILWAUKEE, WI- Mother and domestic violence advocate Carrie Scott-Haney lost her daughter Audrey Scott to domestic violence in 2017.
Scott-Haney now pushing for a Purple Alert system to be implemented into law to help with individuals who go missing connected to domestic violence.
She says if a Purple Alert would have been activated in her daughter’s case, it might have helped her find her daughter’s remains quicker.
“Had there been a Purple Alert in place at that time, I may have received my daughter before she was skeletonized,” said Scott-Haney.
You can hear the full story by clicking on the audio link above.
For more information on domestic violence or to get help, CLICK HERE.