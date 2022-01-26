For years I have blasted the Heisman Trophy for recognizing college football’s best player. More accurately, the award recognizes the best quarterback or running back with a once in a blue moon nod to a wide receiver.

Defensive players need not apply.

The NFL’s MVP award is no different.

Since the year 2000, just four non-quarterbacks have earned MVP honors (all running backs). In two weeks, Aaron Rodgers will become the nineteenth quarterback to earn the award in that span.

Playing the most demanding position in all of sport, Rodgers had a wonderful season for the NFC’s top-seeded Packers. Best player on the best team…I get it.

But Rams receiver Cooper Kupp – statistically – had the most eye-popping season of any player in the league.

Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (19). Kupp’s receiving triple crown will yield MVP votes, but he has zero shot at winning and will finish no higher than third. In fact, a wide receiver has NEVER earned MVP honors.

The MVP award is prestigious. But let’s be clear: The award does not recognize the player who had the best season, it rewards the best quarterback or running back.

