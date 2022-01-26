MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas says the sheriff’s deputy who was shot while chasing down a suspect on Wednesday morning is in “stable condition” and is expected to survive.

“We are very grateful and fortunate that his prognosis is good,” Lucas said during an appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Wednesday.

Sheriff Lucas says there were moments about the shooting which were “eerily similar” to when he was shot responding to a call 40 years ago.

“Early morning hours… here in January… it was a cold day with snow on the ground,” Sheriff Lucas said.

“And I recall when I visited with the deputy late [Wednesday] morning in the hospital, that he was alert and in good spirits. And it took me back to myself being in that hospital room and just really receiving the warmth of all the family, friends, loved ones and collogues who were there at the hospital supporting me and supporting my family through my ordeal. And it took me back to that moment back in 1982.”

