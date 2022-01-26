MILWAUKEE- After a week of testimony, the homicide trial for Theodore Edgecomb is set to wrap up today (Wendesday).

Edgecomb is accused of shooting and killing attorney Jason Cleerman on Milwaukee’s east side in September of 2020 after the two got into an altercation near the Holton Street Bridge. Prosecutors say Edgecomb punched Cleerman and acted as the aggressor before shooting him in the head. Edgecomb’s attorney’s have argued that it was Cleerman who acted first and that their client feared for his life.

You can watch the closing arguments here.

A jury will begin deliberating this afternoon.