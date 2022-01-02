Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and experiencing mild symptoms in a virtual meeting on Sunday.

“As part of my routine of regular COVID testing, I received a positive result today from an at-home test. I am feeling fine, and the symptoms I have experienced are very mild,” Said Johnson.

The mayor who has completed his full vaccination series along with his booster shot will continue his mayoral duties from home. Johnson urged citizens who have not gotten vaccinated to do so in order to best protect themselves from the Omicron varient.

“I’m experiencing mild symptoms from having COVID, this could be a lot worse, this could be a ton worse. You know, I could be hospitalized potentially as many people have been, not just here in our region but across the state and across the country. In order to stop that folks should get vaccinated. That is really the key here,” Said Johnson in a statement