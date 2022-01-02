Milwaukee Public School has announced that all MPS schools will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 4th.

MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on Tuesday, but due to an influx of reported COVID-19 cases among district staff, emergency safety measures were put in place.

MPS will continue to provide COVID-19 testing opportunities for staff and students on Monday, at their six MPS locations from 9:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. MPS will also be providing student meals at various Stop, Grab & GO locations from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

The district’s goal is to resume in-person learning Monday, January 10th. More information can be found on the district website, as well as school websites and social media.