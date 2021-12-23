Christmas breakfast is one of my favorite things to plan. This strata is a delicious savory concoction that honestly, would be perfect for any meal of the day.
Pair some fresh fruit and hash browns or O’Brien potatoes with it, and your meal is complete.
Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. Let’s make 2022 a great one!
Recipe is courtesy of Foodnetwork.com.
INGREDIENTS:
-1 box or bag organic chopped frozen spinach
-1 tablespoon olive oil
-12 oz. bulk spicy breakfast sausage
-2 tablespoons butter
-1 onion, finely chopped
-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
-Salt and freshly ground black pepper
-1/2 tbsp nutmeg (sprinkle in a little more if you like)
-1/2 pound stale white or French bread, cubed (7 to 8 cups)
-12 eggs
-2 cups milk or half-and-half
-1/4 cup Dijon mustard
-2 cups shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano
DIRECTIONS:
- Defrost the spinach in the microwave; wring out excess liquid.
- Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the spicy sausage, drain excess grease and set aside. Return the skillet to the heat. Reduce the heat a little and melt the butter. To the skillet, add the onions and garlic and cook to soften, 5 to 6 minutes. Then add the spinach and season with salt, pepper and a little nutmeg. Turn off the heat and combine with the sausage.
- Arrange half of the bread in a casserole dish.
- Whisk the eggs with the milk, Dijon and some salt and pepper.
- Scatter half of the sausage-spinach mixture over the bread, top with half the cheese, pour over half the eggs, repeat. Cover and store in the fridge.
- Bring the strata to room temperature for about 30 minutes before you bake. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F with the rack in the center of the oven.
- Set the casserole on a baking sheet and bake uncovered 1 hour. Let stand 10 minutes and serve.