Christmas breakfast is one of my favorite things to plan. This strata is a delicious savory concoction that honestly, would be perfect for any meal of the day.

Pair some fresh fruit and hash browns or O’Brien potatoes with it, and your meal is complete.

Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season. Let’s make 2022 a great one!

Recipe is courtesy of Foodnetwork.com.

INGREDIENTS:

-1 box or bag organic chopped frozen spinach

-1 tablespoon olive oil

-12 oz. bulk spicy breakfast sausage

-2 tablespoons butter

-1 onion, finely chopped

-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

-Salt and freshly ground black pepper

-1/2 tbsp nutmeg (sprinkle in a little more if you like)

-1/2 pound stale white or French bread, cubed (7 to 8 cups)

-12 eggs

-2 cups milk or half-and-half

-1/4 cup Dijon mustard

-2 cups shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano

DIRECTIONS: