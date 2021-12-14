It was a whirlwind of a trip to Wisconsin for the Aaron Rodgers doppelganger.

Frank flew from his home in Munich to Chicago last weekend in order to bring his father to the Packers game for his birthday.

When he arrived in Green Bay, fans began to tell him he looked like Aaron Rodgers.

“My sister (finally) said I needed to get a Rodgers jersey,” Frank told WTMJ’s Wis. Afternoon News. He promptly purchased a #12 jersey and it worked. Frank made friends.

“People bought me beer,” he joked.

Once Frank, a software engineer, was shown on the NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast, “Someone beside me said ‘Hey man your on Twitter and TV.’

“The next day when I saw millions of views on Twitter, it was unreal.”

When asked how he could capitalize on his new found fame: “I wouldn’t know how to capitalize on it!”