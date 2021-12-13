“He actually stumbled into our group of people and introduced himself as Aaron Rodgers,” Sarah from Janesville said.

Aaron Rodgers mysterious doppelganger has been the talk of Title Town ever since he was showcased on NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football. WTMJ listener Sarah from Janesville said he was having fun working the crowd.

“He stood with us for about three minutes, took some pictures on his own phone, definitely was embracing the look alike and the attention,”

According to Sarah his stark resemblance wasn’t the only thing that was interesting about him, the mysterious man was also speaking another language with his party.

“He was with a young pretty woman and an older man and they were speaking in a different language…he was actually a well spoken guy but the people he was with did not speak English to us,” she said.

Sarah says the resemblance was uncanny in person, and the experience was well worth it.