The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the Town of Paris to be on alert after two reported home invasions within one week of each other.

“We’re advising area residents to keep your homes locked and secured,” Sergeant David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Even if you’re home, please lock your doors.”

Both break-ins happened between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and a similar suspect was reported in each incident.

The first happened on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 around 11:00 a.m.

A woman was home with her dogs when she reportedly heard someone trying to get inside.

The woman reported that the man got inside before being attacked by her dogs.

“She wasn’t sure if the dog bit this person, but it was jumping up on him and the guy left the house shortly thereafter,” Sergeant Wright said.

“She described him as 40 to 50 years old, weighing around 200 pounds, and he was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and a maroon beanie hat.”

The woman also reported that man followed her around her home until she held him at gunpoint.

“I believe that’s what she reported… I don’t know exactly what was said to the man. I know that he didn’t speak with her,” Sergeant Wright said.

A similar incident was reported in the Town of Paris around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021.

“The complainant stated that she was alerted by her two dogs who were barking out of an upstairs window that overlooks the backyard,” Sergeant Wright wrote in a press release.

“The homeowner said her dogs ran down the stairs towards the back door as she entered her kitchen and she observed a male subject walking away from her back door south through her yard.”

A Sheriff’s K-9 unit was called in to help search for the man, but the search was unsuccessful.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.