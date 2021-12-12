MILWAUKEE – A pregnant woman is dead, a teenager is fighting for his life and three other people are hurt following three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man both showed up at the hospital, but the woman passed away.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

Less than an hour later, a 30-year-old Waukesha woman was shot near 84th and Villard. Police say that shooting was the result of an argument, and that a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and 30-year-old Waukesha woman have been arrested.

The third shooting happened around 2:09 p.m. Saturday when someone fired shots into a car near North Hopkins Street and West Courtland Avenue.

A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in that incident. As of Sunday morning, he was still in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in that incident. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made in connection with the third shooting.