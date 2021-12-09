MILWAUKEE, WI- The Marquette University business building is currently in the middle of a major overhaul.

The $60 million project broke ground in late March of 2021 and is the first project of this size to be fully funded by donor generosity in the school’s 140 year history.

The facility will be located at 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The inside of the building will have several innovative features including an event space on the first floor as well as classrooms and a cafe with a patio facing the union on the northeast side of the building.

But you can’t talk about the creation of this business school without mentioning the name of late Keyes Dean of the College of Business Administration Dr. Joe Daniels.

Daniels was a beloved part of the school for more than 30 years and tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on campus in 2020. He was 60 years old.

Acting Keyes Dean of the College of Business Administration Tim Hanley says there are plans to honor Daniels.

“We think honoring him by naming the dean’s office would be a great way to honor his vision. But his legacy will be felt for decades,” Hanley said.

Hanley says they plan to begin teaching in the building by January of 2023.

