MILWAUKEE- The man charged with driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others, will need to find a new attorney for a separate case in Milwaukee County.

Darrell Brook’s public defender Joe Domask recused himself from representing Brooks in a case in which he’s accused of running over the mother of his child in Milwaukee last month. Domask said via telephone this morning that his connection to some of the victims in the Waukesha case make it impossible to represent Brooks, citing a conflict of interest.

The state today alsos aid it will seek to modify Brooks’ bail in the Milwaukee cases. At the time of the parade attack he was out on $1,000 cash bail for the incident involving his child’s mother.

Brooks will be back in court for the Milwaukee cases on Monday, December 20th. For now, he remains in the Waukesha County Jail on $5-million cash bond.