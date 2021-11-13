Waukesha County Public Health and Waukesha County Emergency Management announced new COVID-19 testing sites Friday. The new sites are listed below.

Monday, November 15: Accelerated Clinical Labs will open a temporary drive-through testing site in the Dairy Barn at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha. The COVID testing site will be open Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The site will be closed when the 300-tests-per-day maximum is reached. No appointment is required to get a test, though online preregistration will expedite the on-site process. To preregister, go here.

Monday, November 15: Summit Clinical Labs will open another testing location at N96W17490 County Line Rd in Germantown, near the north boarder of Waukesha County.

Wednesday, November 17: Rx Rapid Testing / Bridge Diagnostics will open a new site at W229 N1400 Westwood Dr, Waukesha. The COVID testing site will be open seven-days-aweek, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., offering PCR and Rapid Antigen testing. No appointment required to get a test, though online preregistration will expedite the on-site process. To preregister, go here.