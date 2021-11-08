This year we invite you to participate in Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland! Millions of lights, hundreds of inflatables, nativity scenes, Santa’s workshop and more! Drive-thru shows are nightly from November 26 – December 30, 2020 on the corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Hwy 60 in Grafton, WI just a mile west of I-43.

All proceeds will be used to buy toys for kids in need this holiday season.

“It’s a Wonderful Career” – WTMJ’s Holiday Radio Show

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee

This time of the year just wouldn’t be the same without the WTMJ Holiday Radio Show! With Gene Mueller’s retirement just around the corner, WTMJ is throwing him a retirement party! Starring all your favorite WTMJ hosts and some surprise guests, we hope you’ll be there, too! “It’s A Wonderful Career.” Join us on Tuesday, November 30th at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Tickets on sale Monday November 8 at 7am… benefitting Kapco’s Kids2Kids Toy Drive.

ONLY 200 TICKETS AVAILABLE. PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE PCR TEST WITHIN 72 HOURS IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

WTMJ’s Kids2Kids Christmas Radiothon: December 6-10, 2021

This year the need to donate toys is greater than ever. Join your favorite WTMJ shows who will be competing against each other to raise the most toy donations during the Kids2Kids Radiothon. Help us ensure that every child has a memorable Christmas.

You may donate to Kids2Kids before the Radiothon begins here.

WTMJ Live at Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland

Join WTMJ shows as they broadcast LIVE from Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland! Millions of lights and upgraded tunnels, Kapco’s holiday market, and a bustling Christmas village for visitors! Not to mention all proceeds are used to buy toys for children in need in our community.

