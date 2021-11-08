The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year old critical missing, Nevan A. Gumieny. Gumieny was last seen on the 3100 block of N. Oakland Ave at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Picture of Gumieny provided by MPD

Gumieny is described as 5’11” and 160lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 AM -4:00 AM and Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00am and 7:00am.