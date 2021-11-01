UPDATE: Kiara Perez-Rivera has been located. She is safe, Milwaukee police announced on Monday.

Perez-Rivera, 22, had last been seen at approximately 5:17pm on 10-31-21 in the area of N. 25th St. and W. Highland Av. She is described as approximately 5’01”, 150 pounds, black straight shoulder length hair, last seen wearing a white knee-length dress with pink and gold flowers and black boots.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232.