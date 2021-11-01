In case there was any doubt, and there shouldn’t have been, week eight of the NFL season proves that the NFC North features one really good team, the Packers, and three other teams that range somewhere between atrocious and terribly flawed.

In Chicago, young quarterback Justin Fields had flashes but the Bears still get beat by Jimmy Garoppolo and a bad San Francisco team.

The Vikings are given a gift when Dallas plays without quarterback Dak Prescott but Cooper Rush, in his first NFL start, leads Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys to a win in Minnesota.

The Eagles are an absolute mess and a lot of people thought the Lions might pick up their first win of the season on Sunday. Not so fast…..the Eagles win 44-6 in Detroit and the Lions are 0-8.

Remember when the Packers lost in Week 1? For many Packers fans, the season was over. All the Aaron Rodgers drama was going to take the team down. Yeah…not so much.

How about that week 6 matchup against the Bears where a Packers loss would have put Chicago in 1st place in the division. Not only do the Packers win but that starts a 3-game losing streak for Chicago as they fall out of contention in the division.

The Packers have seven wins. The rest of the division has combined for 6 wins with the three other teams all below .500. The 2nd place Vikings have a .429 winning percentage making them the third-worst 2nd place team in the NFL.

So while the Packers roll to another division championship, fans in other NFC north cities continue to watch their teams meddle in mediocrity.