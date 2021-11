Medical advances in heart disease, alzheimers and many others likely wouldn’t have happened without people willing to donate their bodies to science. The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Director of the Anatomical Gift Registry, Dr. Ryan Hillmer, tells WTMJ body donations are an invaluable gift.

Learn what happens to donors, who can and can’t donate and why it’s so important to have a will and funeral arrangements ready for your loved ones by listening in the player above.