MILWAUKEE – An Amber Alert has been issued as Milwaukee police continue to search for a missing three-year-old boy.

Police say three-year-old Major P. Harris is the son of a homicide victim. That victim was found deceased in the 2600 block of N. 37th Street, near West Clarke Street, in Milwaukee.

Authorities believe Harris may have been taken to the Milwaukee area sometime between October 9th and October 12th.

Police believe Harris might be with a man named Jaheem K. Clark, who is a person of interest in the homicide.

Harris is described as standing three feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds.

He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a dark blue t-shirt with nave blue shorts.

Police say before he went missing, Harris may have been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin license plates reading ABE2804.

Clark, the person of interest in the homicide and suspect in the disappearance of Harris, is a 20-year-old man. He’s described as standing 5’10” tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

Missing three-year-old Major Harris. Photo courtesy: Milwaukee Police Department

20-year-old Jaheem Clark. Picture courtesy: Wisconsin Crime Alert Network