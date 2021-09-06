Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021 to Friday, January 7, 2022 on 620 WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News (weekdays 5a – 8:30a CST) listeners will have the chance to win Follow the Packers presented by West Bend Insurance. Each week of the 2021-2022 NFL season that the Green Bay Packers play, fans will have the chance to qualify to win the grand prize during Wisconsin’s Morning News (weekdays 5:00am CST – 8:30am CST). Sports Anchor, Bryan Dee/host, will announce the cue to call and take one qualifier each weekday leading up to the Packers game. The number of qualifiers taken each week is dependent on the Packers schedule, see below table. At the end of each contest week, one daily qualifier for that contest week will be randomly selected to win the grand prize which consists of a prize package for winner and one guest to a designated Green Bay Packers home or away game and a West Bend Insurance Swag Bag. Weekly winners must abide by that week’s respective stadium/venue COVID-19 policies in order to win the contest and attend the games which may include showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test result. Stadium and location policies may differ per location and may continue to change throughout the season.



In the event the Green Bay Packers make the 2021-2022 postseason (playoffs), the contest automatically renews per week that the Green Bay Packers are still playing in the season.

For official contest rules, click here.