MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsinites who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state between Aug. 20 and Labor Day will receive a $100 gift card.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the incentive on Monday.

“This is a double header win for us,” Evers said. “We think this incentive is going to make a difference and we think the approval of Pfizer is going to make a huge difference, too.”

Earlier on Monday the FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The reward being offered just as students are returning to school is the latest incentive in Wisconsin designed to entice those who have yet to be vaccinated to receive the shot. As of Monday, just over 50% of the state’s entire population and 61% of adults 18 and up were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

“it is really important to us if we want to get this school year off to a good start and this is an important way to make that happen,” Evers said.

The Governor’s Office says the money for the incentive program will be provided through the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan dollars.

Recently in Wisconsin, attendees at the state fair who got vaccinated received a free cream puff. More than 600 people took advantage of that promotion.