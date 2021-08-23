Staring at the blank page before him.

That’s where Christian Yelich finds himself in late August.

Yelich has struggled to regain his 2018 NL MVP form.

He took a big step in the right direction over the weekend with 2 homers and 6 RBI in Saturday’s win over the Washington Nationals.

“He found something that clicked,” Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He’s been hitting the ball better in general, harder, more line drives, more base hits over the last week, so he was probably building up to that.”

There could be more to come from Yelich.

“If it’s finally taken him this long to get going, it’s just in time, right? I mean, here we go, the stretch run right now. Huge series this week with Cincinnati. This is the time of year when you want to be playing well. He had a great quote after the game. He said, ‘The story has not been written yet.’ He meant for both him and the team.”

The Brewers begin that series with the Reds at American Family Field on Tuesday night.