MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Aug. 19, 2021) – The Milwaukee Athletic Department and its exclusive multimedia rightsholder, Milwaukee Panther Sports Properties, announced that Panther men’s basketball will be heard on Good Karma Brands’ 540 ESPN and 101.1 FM starting this fall.

MKE’s new multi-year relationship with 540 ESPN provides Panther fans the opportunity to hear quality game broadcasts throughout the entire season on two market stations. Fans also will hear the familiar voice of hometown play-by-play announcer Scott Warras, who will be calling Panther game action for the sixth consecutive year.

“We are excited about our new radio partnerships with Good Karma Brands as we continue to grow the Panther Brand through the Milwaukee community and beyond,” Milwaukee Director of Athletics Amanda Braun said. “This partnership will provide our fans with two great outlets to tune into for all the Panther men’s basketball action this season.”

540 ESPN will deliver game action to fans in the Milwaukee listening area, and 101.1 FM will broadcast the games for those in Waukesha.

“We are thrilled to partner with Milwaukee to bring Panther’s basketball to the community. It’s an exciting time for Panther basketball, and we can’t wait to start the journey this season,” said Steve Wexler, Vice President and Market Manager of Good Karma Brands Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Panther Sports Properties is the locally based LEARFIELD team which manages all aspects of the radio broadcasts and corporate partner agreements for MKE as part of the overall rights relationship.