MADISON- Dane County becoming one of the first communities to reimpose a local mask mandate as COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reach their highest levels in months.

FACE COVERING EMERGENCY ORDER

Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order.



Read the news release: https://t.co/eQ5cKlBYrs

Read the full Order: https://t.co/rtuxTLZQ8g pic.twitter.com/cslzCkVIzm — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) August 17, 2021

The mandate will require people, over the age of 2, to wear a face covering when indoors and around people they don’t live with.

It will go into effect on Thursday and expire on September 16th.

On Monday the University of Wisconsin-Madison imposed an indoor mask mandate at Camp Randall Stadium. Some other large Madison venues including Alliant Energy Center are implementing vaccine requirements for ticket-buyers. The national concert promoter that works with some of the city’s biggest theaters including the Majestic and Orpheum will require vaccination proof or negative COVID tests within 72 hours of shows.