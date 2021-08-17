MILWAUKEE — The NBA’s defending champion will tip-off the league’s 2021-22 season in October.

The Milwaukee Bucks will open up the season Tuesday, Oct. 19 when they host the Brooklyn Nets, according to an NBA release.

It’ll be a 6:30 p.m. tipoff in a rematch of a 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals series.

The Bucks will also once again be apart of the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup.

They’ll host the Boston Celtics Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m., which is the second of the NBA’s five games that day.

It’ll mark the fourth consecutive season the Bucks have played on Christmas Day, and the second straight year they will play in Milwaukee.

The team also revealed its preseason schedule Tuesday.

The @Bucks preseason schedule is now out. NBA expected to release national TV slate of games later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UdPYwRRyCY — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) August 17, 2021

The entire 2021-22 regular season schedule will be announced Friday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.