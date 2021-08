The Brewers enter Tuesday’s series opener against the Cardinals with a 7.5 game lead atop the NL Central division.

They lead St. Louis by a full 10 games.

Still, these two teams play head-to-head 13 times between Tuesday and the end of the season.

Craig Counsell knows there’s work left to be done.

You can hear Counsell’s full comments by clicking the player above.

Coverage of Tuesday’s game on 620 WTMJ starts at 6p.