The US makes a great showing in the Tokyo Olympics so far, while the introduction of new events like Karate and Rock Climbing give athletes more options to compete on the world stage.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Sydney Mclaughlin (L) and Dalilah Muhammad of the U.S. celebrate winning gold and silver respectively in the women’s 400 meter hurdles final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic-Pool/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 4: Silver Medalist Noah Lyles of USA and Bronze Medalist Kenny Bednarek of USA celebrate following the Men’s 200m Final on day twelve of the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: Jade Carey of the USA competes at the Women’s Floor Exercise Final at the Gymnastics on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: Jade Carey of the USA poses for a photo as she celebrates victory after winning the Women’s Floor Exercise Final at the Gymnastics on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 1: Anastasiia Ilankova of Russia with her silver medal, Nina Derwael of Belgium with her gold medal and Sunisa Lee of United States of America with her bronze medal competing in the Women’s Uneven Bars Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 1, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Brooke Raboutou of The United States of America (L) and Alannah Yip of Canada compete during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined, Speed Qualification on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Brooke Raboutou of The United States of America during the Sport Climbing Women’s Combined, Lead Qualification on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Roberson – Pool/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Malin Baryard-Johnsson of Team Sweden riding Indiana reacts during the Jumping Individual Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Equestrian Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Malin Baryard-Johnsson of Team Sweden riding Indiana competes in the Equestrian Jumping Individual Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Equestrian Park on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Kiyou Shimizu of Team Japan competes during the Women’s Karate Kata Ranking Round on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu (R) of Team Turkey competes against Sara Bahmanyar of Team Iran during the Women’s Karate Kumite -55kg Elimination Round contest on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Viviana Bottaro of Team Italy competes during the Women’s Karate Kata Bronze Medal Bout 2 on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 5: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrates scoring during a game between Australia and USWNT at Kashima Soccer Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Kashima, Japan. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

KASHIMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 5: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States during a game between Australia and USWNT at Kashima Soccer Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Kashima, Japan. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Team United States and Team Republic of Korea stand for the national anthems before the start of their game during the semifinals of the men’s baseball on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 24: The Tokyo 2020 logo is seen during Men’s Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)