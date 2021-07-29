At least five tornadoes formed across Wisconsin as part of the severe weather event that took place across the state Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service offices in Milwaukee/Sullivan and Green Bay sent out storm survey teams to the hardest hit areas to determine what type of severe weather event cause the damage.

The first tornado took place around 8:40 p.m. several miles southeast of Merrill along the county line between Lincoln and Marathon in central Wisconsin. It was on the ground for four minutes and traveled 2.8 miles with a 150 yard width at its maximum size. It’s top wind speed was 90 miles-per-hour, ranking it as a category EF1.

The second tornado took place around 1:05 a.m. several miles southwest of Watertown in Jefferson County, with damage concentrated along Hilltop Road north of County Highway A. Assessments continue to determine the length of the tornado’s path and top wind speed.

The third tornado took place around 1:15 a.m. It began between Watertown and Concord, with the worst damage in the Concord area, before ending north of Dousman. This tornado was on the ground for 12.6 miles, with a maximum width of 200 yards. Peak wind gusts are estimated to be 105 miles-per-hour, ranking this a category EF1.

The fourth tornado took place around 1:20 a.m. several miles south of Dousman near a cemetery on County Highway Z. This tornado traveled 2.19 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards. Peak winds are estimated at 100 miles-per-hour, ranking this a category EF1.

The fifth tornado took place around 1:40 am. south of an area between Wales and Waukesha. Damage from County Highway D and Townline Road estimates the tornado was on the ground just less than a mile with a maximum width of 100 yards. Peak wind gusts are not yet know, but they were strong enough to be ranked a category EF1.

As for other communities that saw widespread damage such as Ripon, Omro, Amherst Junction, Hadley, Weston and Tomahawk, the National Weather Service says many of them had straight line winds that gusted between 60 to 80 miles-per-hour.

At least one death has been connected to the storms. The Wisconsin State Journal reports a man died when he crashed his vehicle into a fallen tree and power line near the town of Ripon around 6 a.m. Thursday.