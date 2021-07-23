It’s not just Aaron Rodgers unhappy with the Green Bay Packers.

NFL.com’s Ian Rappaport tweeting this morning that star wide receiver Davante Adams has also cut off contract negotiations with the team.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Adams is heading into the final season of a 4-year extension he signed back in 2017. He’s scheduled to make $13.25 million this season with a salary cap hit of about $16.8 million.

Adams had a career year last year catching 115 passes for 1374 yards and 18 touchdowns. The former 2nd round draft pick is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Packers training camp starts next week.