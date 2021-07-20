UPDATE 6PM

The Amber Alert for the four missing kids from Racine has been canceled. Police say the ‘subject and children’ have been located.

All four kids were believed to be with their mother, Ariania Boutwell.

ORIGINAL POST

RACINE- An Amber Alert has been issued for four children who went missing in Racine County.

The suspect is 23 year old Ariania A. Boutwell. She’s described as female, African-American standing 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The four victims are Zy’Mere J.L. White. A 7 year-old boy who stands 3-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Zariee L. White is a 4 year old girl who stands 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Zamari L. White is a two year-old girl who stands 2 feet tall. Zakyi J. White is 6 months old and roughly 12 pounds.

Boutwell and the four children are likely in a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic with unknown temporary tags. Police say the vehicle has cheetah print seat covers and a cheetah print steering wheel cover.

Anyone with information on Ariania or her children is asked to contact 911 immediately or 262-886-2300