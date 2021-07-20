KENOSHA COUNTY- Country music fans largely on their best behavior during the 4 day Country Thunder music festival at Twin Lakes over the weekend.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, 104 ordinance citations were issued for infractions such as underage drinking, resisting an officer, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Three traffic citations were issued, one each for driving under the influence, driving with an open alcohol container, and reckless driving.

Of the more serious offenses, 3 people were arrested for disorderly conduct, 2 for resisting an officer, 1 for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and 1 for bail jumping.

During the 2019 iteration of the festival 172 citations were issued and 8 arrests were made.